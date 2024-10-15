Mizoram Govt intensifies efforts to combat drug menace, seized over 37 kg of heroin in 2023

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma has reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to fighting the drug epidemic, emphasising that major efforts have been underway since the new government took office in December last year.

During a meeting with officials from the Excise and Narcotics Department, Lalduhoma praised both the department and local NGOs for their relentless work in curbing the spread of drugs and alcohol in the state.

The Chief Minister also discussed potential amendments to the Mizoram Liquor Prohibition Act, 2019, and the Mizoram Liquor Prohibition Rules, 2022, aiming to strengthen existing laws. State Excise Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar was also present at the meeting.

In a report covering January to September 2023, the Excise and Narcotics Department revealed that over 37 kgs of heroin, 122 kgs of methamphetamine, and 546 kgs of cannabis were seized, alongside 5,803 Alprazolam tablets.

Additionally, 49,413 litres of illicit locally brewed liquor and over 18,000 bottles of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) were confiscated.

The report also highlighted the arrests of 5,499 individuals involved in drug and alcohol-related crimes during this period. Alarmingly, 61 people, including 8 women, died from drug abuse, primarily from heroin, between January and mid-October.

Mizoram has witnessed 1,871 drug-related deaths since its first recorded heroin death in 1984, with the deadliest year being 2004, when 143 people died due to drug use.

The government continues its aggressive stance against drug abuse, focusing on further strengthening enforcement and prevention measures.