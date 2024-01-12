Mizoram govt forms panel to address boundary issues

In a move aligned with the ruling Zoram People’s Movement’s (ZPM) initial 100-day plan, the Mizoram government has established a boundary committee, primarily focusing on issues related to the Assam-Mizoram border.

Heading the newly-formed boundary committee is Home Minister K Sapdanga, serving as the chairman, with Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Minister Lalthansanga as the vice-chairman, and Home Secretary H Lalengmawia as the member secretary.

Members of the boundary committee include Adviser to CM (Political) Lalmuanpuia Punte, Chief Secretary, DGP Govt. T Romana College Assistant Professor Joseph K Lalfakzuala, one representative each from political parties (MNE, INC, BJP, AAP, and ZPM), one representative each from NGOs (NGOCC, CYMA, MUP, MHI., MZP, and MSU), and JAC on Inner Line Forest Reserved Demand, Mizoram representatives.

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma is expected to meet Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma later this month to discuss border issues. The discussions are expected to occur during the North Eastern Council (NEC) plenary session scheduled for January 19 in Meghalaya’s capital, Shillong.

During the NEC plenary session, chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the leaders will engage in talks to address the longstanding border dispute between the two states. Mizoram shares a 164.6 km-long border with Assam, and the dispute escalated in July 2021, resulting in a tragic exchange of fire between police forces from both states, leading to the death of six policemen and a civilian from Assam.