Mizoram Governor outlines 7 major areas for state’s growth

Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati addressed the first session of the 9th Mizoram Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.

In his address, the Governor highlighted seven major areas which his government under the new ministry would prefer to focus on to ensure the overall growth and development of the state.

Kambhampati congratulated the people of Mizoram, who participated in large numbers in the recently concluded polls on November 7.

The Governor said that the high voter turnout rate of 80.43 per cent is indicative of the people’s growing interest in the state polls.

He extended his greetings and warm felicitations to all the elected members of the Assembly, especially to the 23 members who were elected for the first time to this august House. The Governor also stated that the election of three women MLAs from different parts of the state is unprecedented in the legislative history of Mizoram. He hoped that this historic achievement by the women in Mizoram would certainly have a positive impact on the lives of women across the state.

On the occasion of yet another free and fair election, the Governor acknowledged the efforts and contributions of the bureaucracy and law-enforcing agencies, supplemented wholeheartedly by the endeavours and efforts of civil society, NGOs, and churches in general, and the Mizoram People’s Forum in particular.

The Governor endorsed that the outcome of the election is indicative of the people’s yearning for a new system, ‘Kalphung Thar’, and that it reflects “the firm conviction of our people” in the democratic process of change.

Outlining the seven major areas of focus that his administration would accord priority to in the next five years, Kambhampati said that a responsible and responsive administration, guided by the principles of good governance and accountability, will ensure steady and sustainable development in all sectors.

He said that the government will work towards providing support and impetus to the industry and ensure people’s access to social security and social equity. Besides, it will also work for the welfare and development of youth, protect the environment, and make sure that long-term developmental projects yield transformative outcomes.