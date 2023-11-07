Mizoram Governor casts his vote as polling gets underway

Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati cast his vote at a polling booth in Aizawl South-II as voting got underway in the state.

After casting his vote, the Governor said that Mizoram is a literate state and people are aware of their rights.

“Mizoram is a literate state, literacy rate is very high. People are also aware of their rights,” he said speaking to ANI.

Appealing to the people of Mizoram to vote, the Governor said, “The fundamental responsibility of every citizen is to vote. I appeal to every citizen to vote.”

Speaking about the high voting percentage usually seen in Mizoram, the Governor said, “I think in Mizoram, people are well aware of their rights and the percentage of voting is very high. This time also I expect the percentage to be very high.”

Earlier in the day, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga was unable to cast his vote in the Mizoram assembly elections since the electronic voting machine was not working.

The Mizo National Front (MNF) President went to cast his vote in the morning hours today at 19-Aizawl Venglai-I YMA Hall polling station under the Aizawl North-II assembly constituency.

“Because the machine was not working. I was waiting for some time. But since the machine could not work I said that I will visit my constituency and I will vote after the morning meet,” the Chief Minister said speaking to ANI.

Mizoram Congress chief Lalsawta on Tuesday also cast his vote at a polling station at Mission Vengthlang in Aizawl as voting started in the state. Lalsawta is contesting the election from Aizawl West-III.

“We are confident that we will form the government. In this constituency, it is difficult to prophesy. But I think we can come on top,” Lalsawta said speaking to ANI after casting his vote.

Polling for the Mizoram Assembly began on Tuesday, the counting of which is scheduled on December 3. The voting began at 7 a.m. on Tuesday and will continue till 3 p.m. A total of 174 candidates are in the fray.