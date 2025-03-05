Mission Shakti Fair to be organised in all UP districts on International Women’s Day

The Uttar Pradesh government is committed to setting new benchmarks in women empowerment and girls’ education.

In this direction, a grand Mission Shakti Fair will be organised across all 75 districts of the state on International Women’s Day (March 8).

This initiative will not only promote women’s safety, self-reliance, and education but will also strengthen grassroots efforts toward self-defence, life skills, and leadership development for girls, officials here on Wednesday announced.

The Mission Shakti campaign, spearheaded by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has emerged as a revolutionary initiative for ensuring the safety, dignity, and self-reliance of women and girls in Uttar Pradesh.

The government has decided to honour 880 block-level and 75 district-level nodal officers, who are teachers, for their remarkable contributions to women’s empowerment.

Additionally, stalls showcasing achievements and innovations of the Education Department will be set up in each district, with awards for the best performers. The event will be conducted under the supervision of the district administration and led by the Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA), ensuring the participation of public representatives, officials, and eminent personalities.

As part of the Mission Shakti campaign, several schemes have been implemented to make women and girls self-reliant and secure. This programme will further enhance efforts linked to Meena Manch and Mission Shakti, benefiting a greater number of girls and women. This event highlights the Yogi government’s unwavering commitment to the safety, dignity, and self-reliance of women.

The special event will commence with an exhibition of the Mission Shakti Fair and Meena Manch Stalls, where stalls set up by various development blocks will be inspected. All invited dignitaries and officials will be present at the event. Following this, the official inauguration will take place with a traditional lamp-lighting ceremony.

A select group of Power Angels and facilitators will present an invocation and a welcome song. The Basic Shiksha Adhikari, the district coordinator for girls’ education, and the district nodal officer will welcome the participants and discuss the objectives of the event.

Recognising the Yogi government’s priority for women’s safety, this programme will provide insights into various initiatives under Mission Shakti, Self-Defence Training, and Meena Manch. The district coordinator for girls’ education and the district nodal officer will elaborate on important topics such as self-esteem, life skills education, and Bal Sansad (Children’s Parliament).

A refreshment break will follow, after which block-wise presentations will be held. Facilitators will share the activities and achievements of Meena Manch in their respective schools, while concerned block education officers and block nodal officers will present case studies and best practices.

In the concluding segment, the district coordinator for girls’ education will review all block-level presentations. This will be followed by an award ceremony to honour district and block-level nodal officers, conducted by the Basic Shiksha Adhikari and the district coordinator for girls’ education. After this, invited dignitaries will deliver speeches emphasising women’s empowerment, girls’ education, and self-reliance.

The programme will conclude with a vote of thanks by the Basic Shiksha Adhikari, who will also provide guidelines and instructions to all nodal officers, facilitators, and teachers. Finally, the formal closing of the event will be announced.