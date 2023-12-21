Missing Jalandhar boy’s body found in London, cops trying to piece together his last movements

The corpse of a 23-year-old Indian student who disappeared in the UK last week has been discovered close to an East London lake, according to police, who are seeking more information to help reconstruct his last known movements.

On December 14, following a night out with friends, Loughborough University Gurashman Singh Bhatia reportedly went missing from Canary Wharf.

The police say that on December 15, at around 4:20 am, he was last seen on CCTV in the South Quay area.

Advertisement

Gurashman’s family in Jalandhar has been notified, even though official identification has not yet occurred.

Back in Jalandhar, while speaking to the Statesman, the neighbours of Gurashman’s family say the family left for the UK after they came to know that their son had gone missing.

“Officers conducted in-depth investigations, watching CCTV, interacting with witnesses, and examining financial and phone records. Additionally, water searches were done, according to a statement released by the Metropolitan Police on Wednesday.

Reacting to Gurashman’s death, BJP’s Manjinder Singh Sirsa had earlier said in a video posted on X: “Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of G S Bhatia, a Loughborough University student who was missing since December 15th. Our thoughts are with the family and friends during this difficult time.”

Sirsa also sought the intervention of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s in the matter.