A missing Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) sub-inspector returned to his native village in a dramatic way in Uttarakhand on Wednesday to thrill the local people. The real cause of the Sub Inspector’s mysterious disappearance one decade back still remains a mystery. As Vikram Singh Chaudhary reached Dungersethi village in district Champawat, local people began celebrating his return by distributing sweets, playing the traditional drum, and by lighting their homes with earthen lamps. Above all, the Chaudhary family was in seventh heaven.

Vikram Singh Chaudhary joined ITBP in 1986. In 2009 the sub-inspector was posted in Kanpur and suddenly went missing. From 2009 to 2019, there was no trace of Chaudhary. Very recently a fellow villager saw the long-time missing Vikaram Chaudhary near Hanuman temple at Connaught Palace in New Delhi. The villager interacted with Vikram there and confirmed his identity. He informed Chaudhary family members in Champawat.

Vikram’s wife Manju Devi said, “I am happy he is back.” The family members had to pass through hard time for ten long years. They conducted search in different towns and cities. When they lost hope they even conducted rituals performed for a dead person. According to family members, someone made Vikram consume some suspicious drink which badly affected the sub inspector’s memory. Chaudhary is still not fully fit to interact too much and is not communicating anything on places where he stayed and things he did in the past ten years.

Where Chaudhary used to stay all these years, before landing in New Delhi? How he managed his daily expenses? The answers to these questions still remain a mystery.