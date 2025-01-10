Mirwaiz calls for protecting Kashmir valley’s beauty

Expressing concern over degradation of environment, Kashmir’s chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday called for protection of natural resources and beauty of the valley for the future generations.

Delivering his Friday sermons in Srinagar’s Jana Masjid, Mirwaiz said that striking a balance is key, while foregrounding ecological and climatic concerns to protect the natural resources and beauty of Kashmir for future generations.

Mirwaiz’s remarks have come amidst growing concerns among the residents over the ongoing survey for rail network expansion that the people fear would flatten apple orchards and also hit the livelihood of the owners of the land.

Concerns were also being expressed over the reported plans of the government to establish satellite townships along the Ring Road in Srinagar and adjoining places.He said that safeguarding our heritage and environment and ecology- which are all interconnected, is important as they all define our identity, our culture and our future survival as a people.

Citing a Hadith of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), Mirwaiz emphasized that caring for Allah’s creations, protecting nature and avoiding wastage, are integral to a Muslim’s duty.

Highlighting environmental concerns in the wake lowest water levels of Jhelum river in the history of Kashmir at this time due to rising temperatures, glacial melting and irregular rainfall patterns, Mirwaiz said that experts warn that Jammu and Kashmir has lost 30 per cent of its glaciers in the past 60 years, with the possibility of losing 70 per cent by the end of the century if this trend continues. This will be devastating if allowed to happen.

He further noted that unchecked and unplanned urbanisation, rapidly consuming agricultural land and orchards, and so forth are lopsided and narrow definitions of so-called “development”. While growth is necessary, it must not come at the cost of disruption to the environment and ecology.

He called upon the government, the civil society, and all people in general to take accountability and collective action to address these challenges and protect Kashmir’s natural and cultural heritage.He also stressed upon the urgent need for the government to have a vision and follow it up with a proper road map and comprehensive planning to address these critical issues and ensure sustainable development in the region.

Unveiling the 2025 Islamic Calligraphy Calendar, Mirwaiz emphasized that this art form reflects the beauty and expression of human imagination. Mirwaiz said that the theme for the year- The Splendour of Islamic Calligraphy, celebrates the art forms historical evolution, its diversity and cross cultural influences. The calendar is a tribute to Arabic calligraphy, the medium of Quranic revelation, foregrounding the connection between spirituality and cultural heritage.