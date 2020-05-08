The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued a clarification regarding media reports on another gas leak at the LG Polymers plant in Visakhapatnam, saying that there was a “minuscule technical leak” which has been controlled.

The ministry said that the process of neutralisation was being undertaken.

On Thursday, a gas identified as Styrene got leaked from the plant of LG Polymers India Pvt Ltd in Venkatapuram at around 3:30 am, killing 11 people including a child.

People in five surrounding villages, in a three km radius were reported to have got sick after inhaling the gas.

Around 800 persons were initially rushed for treatment to various hospitals after complaining of breathing difficulties, and burning sensation in the eyes. Currently, over 240 people with health complications are undergoing treatment at the King George Hospital, Visakhapatnam and 20 of them are on ventilator support.

The plant makes polystyrene, a versatile plastic used in fiberglass, rubber and latex and for making toys and appliances among other things. Set up in 1961 as Hindustan Polymers, the company was taken over by South Korea’s LG Chem and renamed LG Polymers India in 1997.

Meanwhile, The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has declared the incident as a “chemical disaster”.

Yesterday, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, PK Mishra had held a meeting with Cabinet Secretary, Home Secretary, NDRF, NDMA, Director AIIMS and medical experts on the incident of gas leak in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam and also directed to send a team of experts and measures for relief and rescue work.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has inquired about the first gas leak and ordered a probe into it.