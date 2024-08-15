Minor siblings burnt alive in Odisha house fire

Two minors, both siblings, were burnt alive when a major fire broke out either due to suspected leakage in LPG cylinder or electrical short-circuit in their house at Balarampur village under Rajnagar police limits in Odisha’s Kendrapara on Thursday.

The deceased were an 11-year-old girl and his 9-year-old sister. The tragic incident had occurred when parents had gone to market to buy ration, police said.

The inferno was so intense that locals and fire brigade personnel failed to douse the fire despite best possible efforts. Three siblings trapped inside the blaze could not be saved.

Charred remains of the victims were retrieved from the gutted house, police said.

We have launched an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the fire with the help of the officials of the fire department, said a police official.