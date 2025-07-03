Minor gives birth while sitting at Board Exam, NHRC issues notice to Odisha Police

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken cognizance of a bizarre incident in Odisha’s Jajpur district, where a Class 10 student, a minor, gave birth to a baby while appearing for the 10th standard Board examinations.

Acting on a petition filed by human rights activist and Orissa High Court lawyer Akhand, the NHRC has issued a notice to the Superintendent of Police, Jajpur, seeking an Action Taken Report within four weeks.

Advertisement

The incident took place on February 26, 2025, when the minor girl, a student of Panchayat High School, Rampur under Bari block, developed severe abdominal pain and gave birth to a baby girl at Bari Government Hospital. She had appeared for two papers of the High School Certificate Examination and was scheduled to write her Mathematics paper on February 27, 2025, but her condition prevented her from continuing.

Advertisement

The petitioner alleged gross negligence by school authorities, Anganwadi staff, and the local administration for failing to notice the pregnancy, which also indicates a possible case of sexual abuse, constituting a violation under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He further demanded action against those responsible, rehabilitation for the victim, and preventive measures in schools.

Taking the matter seriously, the NHRC has sought a detailed report from the Jajpur SP within four weeks.