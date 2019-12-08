In a terrifying incident of dowry, a 17-year-old girl was set on fire and killed by her fiancee and his mother in South Tripura district, after the girl’s parents failed to give a dowry of Rs 50,000, a police officer said on Sunday.

The victim was admitted to the GB Pant Hospital in Agartala with 90 per cent burns on Saturday where she succumbed to her injuries.

A 21-year-old man, Ajoy Rudra Pal, who is a daily wage labourer, and his mother, Minati, were arrested based on a complaint filed by the victim’s family with Santribazar police station in South Tripura, Officer-in-charge Narayan Chandra Saha said.

He told that the mother-son duo would be produced before a local court in district headquarters Belonia.

Unfolding the sequence of events, officer said, “Pal eloped with a minor girl named Shukla Choudhary, a resident of Khowai district, on October 28 and had sought to formalise their marriage on December 11. His mother, however, met the girl’s parents on December 6 and allegedly demanded Rs 50,000 from them. Girl’s parents could not pay the amount and managed only Rs 15,000, citing poor financial condition.”

Contrary to this, the accused Ajoy Rudra Pal said that the girl committed suicide, a claim refuted by girl’s family.

“I was in the other room, when I heard Shukla screaming. I along with other villagers rescued her and rushed her to the hospital,” siad Ajoy to the reporters before being taken away by the police.

Sabita Choudhury, mother of victim Shukla Choudhury said that Pal’s mother had sought Rs 50,000 from them.

“She was just 17-year-old, she fled with Ajoy to his house, following which we decided that their marriage be solemnised. Pal’s mother sought Rs 50000, but we could gather only Rs 15,000. That night itself, I wanted to talk to my daughter, but Pal did not allow her,” Sabita said.

“The next thing we know is that she has been admitted to a hospital with burn injuries,” she added.