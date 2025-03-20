Minor girl allegedly murders four-year-old boy in Gwalior

A 12-year-old girl allegedly murdered a four-year-old boy by strangulating him before brutally crushing his head with a stone in the Gwalior city of Madhya Pradesh.

The police have taken the girl into custody and are quizzing her to find out the motive behind her shocking act.

The incident took place on Tuesday and came to light on Wednesday.

According to police officials, the girl and the victim live in an under-construction colony where their parents work as labourers.

The police said the deceased boy, Devraj Vanshkar, was allegedly lured by the accused girl to join her on the pretext of picking berries (ber) on Tuesday. When the boy’s mother did not find him for long, his parents and other labourers launched a search but in vain.

They, subsequently, lodged a police complaint. A team from the Sirol police station launched a probe. CCTV footage showed the boy going with the girl.

During questioning, the girl said she had left the boy after some time. Nevertheless, the boy’s sister kept insisting that the girl did not come back with the boy.

When the police questioned the girl again, she took them to a secluded spot nearby and revealed the boy’s body buried under a pile of stones inside a pit. His head was crushed with some heavy object, possibly a stone. His neck also had marks of strangulation.

The police took the girl in custody and sent the boy’s body for postmortem.

According to Gwalior SSP Dharamveer Singh, the police are questioning the girl to determine the motive behind the ghastly act.