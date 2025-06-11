Minor gangraped in govt hospital in MP’s Rewa

A minor girl was allegedly gang raped inside the Government Gandhi Memorial Hospital affiliated to the Shyam Shah Government Medical College at Rewa in Madhya Pradesh.

The police have detained three people in connection with the incident, while the hospital administration has dismissed two outsourced ward boys after the incident came to light.

According to Hospital Superintendent Dr Rahul Mishra, the incident was reported on Tuesday, and the Hospital administration informed the police.

The doctor said that the minor girl was accompanying her mother, who was admitted to the hospital’s ENT ward for treatment. There, two ward boys reportedly befriended the minor and took her to the corner of a corridor late in the night. They sexually assaulted her, but when the girl started bleeding, the two men brought her on a stretcher and left her outside the hospital’s gynaecology ward and fled.

Dr Mishra said that the girl also left the hospital.

Rewa SP Vivek Singh said the police received information about the incident and detained three people, including two ward boys and a security guard of the hospital, for questioning.

The SP said the police are trying to locate the minor victim so that a formal case can be registered and further investigations taken up.

Rewa is the hometown of Madhya Pradesh Health Minister Rajendra Shukla. He is also one of the two Deputy Chief Ministers of the state.

