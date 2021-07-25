A minor girl was gang-raped by four teenage boys keeping her younger brother hostage at gunpoint in Jogiakhera village under Fugana police station of district Muzaffarnagar on Friday night.

An FIR was registered on Saturday night and the police is conducting raids to arrest all four accused.

SSP Muzaffarnagar Abhishek Yadav said that all four accused are minors and teams have been formed to ensure their arrest. “A case has been registered against four named accused on Saturday night on the complaint of parents of the girl,” said Yadav.

The incident was reported on Friday night when the parents of the girl had gone out of the village to visit some relatives. The girl (15) and her brother (12) were alone in the house at that time.

According to the statement of the victim, as given to the police, one of the accused entered the house of the victim from the roof. He went downstairs and opened the door through which the rest of the three boys entered the house. Taking her brother hostage at gunpoint the boys gang-raped his sister.

The accused also made a video of the crime and threatened to post it on social media if she approaches the police. Thereafter, they ran away.

Meanwhile, the neighbours heard the screams of the boy who was frightened after the incident. They rushed towards the girl’s house and were shocked to find out about the incident. They contacted the parents who were outstation and informed them about the incident.

On their return, the parents approached the police and lodged an FIR against the boys on Saturday.