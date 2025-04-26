Ministry of Cooperation & Swiggy Instamart ink MoU to on board cooperative products to online market

A memorandum of understanding has been signed between the Ministry of Cooperation and Swiggy Instamart for onboarding of the Cooperative Dairy and other products onto the online marketplace, an official statement said here.

The step is aimed at facilitating cooperatives to connect to new age customers through new age technologies.

Secretary, Ministry of Cooperation, Dr. Ashish Kumar Bhutani attended the signing of The MoU between the CEO, Swiggy Instamart Amitesh Jha and the Joint Secretary of the ministry D K Verma, which took place on Friday.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and the guidance of Union Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah, the ministry has taken more than 60 initiatives to strengthen the cooperative sector of the country.

The government has recently taken many initiatives to provide market access to the cooperative produce including the organic produce from the sector.

Following this MoU, now the products under Bharat Organics and other cooperative dairy products will be available on e-commerce and q-commerce platforms of Swiggy.

A dedicated “Cooperative” category will be created on Swiggy’s platform, with a focus on products such as organics, dairy, millets, handicrafts, and others that are developed and promoted by cooperative organisations. This collaboration will facilitate cooperatives in connecting with new-age consumers through new-age technology, thereby expanding their digital footprint and enhancing their market presence.

This move is aimed at strengthening the cooperative movement in India by leveraging Swiggy’s digital platform and outreach.

It is said that the partnership will encourage the on boarding of cooperative dairy products on Swiggy’s Instamart platform and provide support for preferred access, ensuring greater visibility and reach for cooperative entities.

Swiggy will work with the Ministry to support cooperative brands in the areas of marketing, promotion, consumer technology, and capacity building.