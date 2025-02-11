Ministry aims to extend Nari Adalat on a nationwide basis

Following the success of its pilot project, the Ministry of Women and Child Development has taken a significant step towards expanding the Nari Adalat initiative, a key component under Mission Shakti. The government has now invited states and Union Territories to send proposals for setting up Nari Adalats in their respective regions.

Initially launched in Assam and Jammu & Kashmir as part of the first phase, the Nari Adalat aims to provide an alternative mechanism for resolving minor disputes among women at the local level.

This initiative has been commended for its focus on offering women a platform to resolve their disputes in a gender-sensitive manner.

The Ministry has already received proposals from Assam, Bihar, Karnataka, and Jammu & Kashmir to extend the program further. In a letter to all states and UTs, the Ministry has requested that Nari Adalats be established on a pilot basis in at least 10 Gram Panchayats in each state and at five Gram Panchayats in each UT.

Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Annpurna Devi, emphasised that the Nari Adalat is a women-only court that forms a critical part of Mission Shakti. It aims to strengthen women’s safety, security, and empowerment by providing an accessible dispute resolution option that is more attuned to the needs of women in rural areas.

In a press conference earlier today, the Minister highlighted the fact that the recent Union Budget reflects a significant increase in gender-focused allocations, with the Gender Budget now constituting 8.86 percent of the total budget. This is a notable rise from the 6.8 percent allocation in FY 2024-25, with a substantial portion of this budget dedicated to initiatives aimed at empowering women and girls.

The Minister also stressed the importance of supporting women entrepreneurs, who are seen as a key driving force for India’s economic growth.

Additionally, she announced the 7th edition of Poshan Pakhwada, which will be observed from March 18 to April 2, 2025. The event will focus on themes such as improving nutrition in the first 1000 days of life, managing malnutrition through community-based approaches, and promoting healthy lifestyles to address childhood obesity.