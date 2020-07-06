Ayush Minister for State in Uttar Pradesh Dharam Singh Saini and his two family members have tested positive for COVID-19 in Saharanpur district. Earlier, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Member of Parliament from Saharanpur Fazlurrehman and his two family members had also tested positive for COVID-19.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Saharanpur Dr BS Sodhi confirmed that Ayush Minister of State Dr Dharam Singh Saini, his wife and son have tested positive for COVID-19. Besides, samples of 13 others, including a six-year-old child have also tested positive on Monday.

The sample of Dr Saini was collected for COVID testing on Saturday when the minister approached the health officials with some symptoms. When his report came positive on Sunday the minister was admitted to the COVID ward at the Medical College Hospital of Saharanpur while samples of his wife and son were also collected. The reports of both the mother and son also were found to be positive after which they were admitted to the Medical College Hospital`s COVID ward.

The CMO informed that the samples of 27 more family members and close associates of the minister have been collected and sent for testing of COVID-19.

It may be noted that the BSP MP from Saharanpur Fazlurrehman, his son and another family member were also infected by COVID-19 a few days back. The MP, however, has now recovered from the virus and returned home. BSP Supremo Mayawati had also called him up to inquire about his health.

So far 410 cases of COVID-19 have been reported from Saharanpur district with no deaths. Of the nine districts, Saharanpur is the only district in Meerut Zone where no COVID death has been reported.

Meerut Zone comprises of Saharanpur Division (Saharanpur, Shamli and Muzaffarnagar districts) and Meerut Division (Meerut, Noida, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Hapur and Baghpat districts). The situation in Meerut, Noida and Ghaziabad districts is alarming where the number of COVID positive cases is in four digits.