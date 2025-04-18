Mining industry honchos devise action plan to meet safety challenges

Leaders of public and private sector mining companies participated in a two-day national seminar on “Safety challenges in Bulk Material Handling Equipment of Mining (Coal and Non-coal)” here to take stock of the situation and discuss ways to meet the challenges faced by the mining sector.

The seminar, held on April 16 and 17, saw the presentation of 30 technical papers from experts of different operations in the mining sector. Director General, Mines Safety, Ujjwal Tan, presided over the event in which several top officials from the government and top mining companies of the country, including Tata Steel, JSW, were present.

Among the participants were D Bageshwar Naik, DDG (Mech) as Chairman, Shri Ajay Singh, DDG (Elec), R T Mandekar, DDG, NW Zone, as co convenor, P.M. Prasad, CMD, CIL, Amitava Mukherjee, CMD,NMDC, Uday A. Kaole, CMD, MCL, and N. Balram, CMD, SCCL. Special invitees and dignitaries Vinay Kumar, Director (Technical), NMDC, S.K. Sinha, Director (Operations), HCL, Nirbhay Sancheti, Director (SMS), R.A. Meena, DDG(WZ), Suprio Chakraborty, DDG (EZ), Neeraj Kumar, DDG (NZ). SSatyanarayana, Director, SCCL presided over the seminar.

Officials from mining companies, including CIL, NMDC, SCCL, HZL, HCL, MCL, Tata Steel, JSW, faculties from premier mining institutes, experts from global mining safety organization, and research institutes and equipment manufacturers were also present in the seminar.

Some 30 technical papers were presented and a total of 58 papers were published in the souvenir for understanding and analysing the present safety challenges in Bulk Material handling in the mining industry and deliberations were made to find out a way forward to mitigate associated risks.

The seminar provided a framework for safety standards and to strengthen implementation of statutory provisions to improve safety and health of persons employed in the mining industry.

The seminar concluded with a valedictory function and felicitation of the participants.