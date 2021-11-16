Mini gun factory busted in Bihar’s Aurangabad

Bihar’s Aurangabad Police have busted a mini gun factory in Maoist affected Noaw village under Obra police station, police officials said on Tuesday.

Kantesh Kumar Mishra, SP of Aurangabad district, said that the raid was conducted jointly by personnel from the Obra and Goh police stations. A huge cache of illegal countrymade arms, ammunition and raw materials used to manufacture weapons was seized..

“We received a tip-off about a person named Roshan Vishwakarma running a mini gun factory in Noaw village. Accordingly, a team headed by Obra SHO Pankaj Kumar Saini and Goh police station SHO Shamim Ahmed conducted a raid at his house and arrested him,” Mishra said.

During the search operation, police recovered 3 revolvers, one countrymade pistol, two semi manufactured countrymade guns, 3 live cartridges, 7 empty cartridges, 35 springs, 1 trigger, 5 trigger guards and other equipment.

“Vishwakarma, during interrogation, revealed that he has been involved in this business for more than 20 years. He also went to jail in 2011 for the same offence,” Mishra said.