Millets to be included in the meals of CAPFs, NDRF personnel

In the International Year of Millets-2023, the Ministry of Home Affairs has taken a momentous decision to introduce Millets (Shree Anna) in the meals of personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

The decision to introduce 30 per cent Millet in the meals has been taken following the discussions Union Home Minister Amit Shah held with the forces.

Recognising the importance of millets, and creating a domestic and global demand along with providing nutritious food to the people, at the behest of the Government of India, the United Nations declared 2023 the International Year Millets.

Millets are considered good for health and also beneficial for farmers and the environment. The Millets are energy dense, drought resistant, with lower water requirements and can be grown with ease in arid soils, and hilly terrain and is less susceptible to pests.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had asked all the forces to take action for the introduction of Millets based menu. The forces have shown an overwhelming response and are eager to introduce Millet in meals on a regular basis. Millets will also be extensively used in various functions and events of CAPFs and NDRF.

Millets will also be made available in Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar, Grocery Shops on the campuses and ration stores by setting up dedicated counters/corners. The forces will organise training of cooks in preparing millet-based dishes through reputed institutes in this field.

To generate awareness among the troops and their family members for the use of millet, the services of dieticians and expert agencies will be utilized. Besides this, various events, exhibitions, seminars, webinars, workshops and symposiums will be conducted on ‘Know Your Millets’.