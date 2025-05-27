Military’s presence at terrorist’s funeral reflects Pak complicity in Pahalgam attack: Tharoor

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday told the Guyanese media that the very presence of uniformed Pakistani military and police personnel at the funeral of a terrorist following Operation Sindoor clearly suggests the complicity of the Pakistani establishment in the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

Tharoor, who is leading an all-party delegation to Guyana for India’s global outreach campaign of Operation Sindoor and the fight against Pakistan-sponsored cross-border terrorism, in a post on X, said, “The Indian MPs’ delegation held an interaction with the Guyanese media this afternoon. Asked for evidence of Pakistani complicity in the #PahalgamTerroristAttack, i pointed to the claims of The Resistance Front, a known frontal organ of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, and the attendance of uniformed Pakistani military and police personnel at a terrorist’s funeral — with picture!”

“After the brief exchange with Guyana President Dr Mohd Irfaan Ali at the Independence Day celebrations last night, had an excellent interaction at his official residence this afternoon. It was heartening to hear the President’s ringing endorsement of India’s position on recent events in the subcontinent,” the Congress MP said in another post on X.

The delegation’s visit to Guyana comes under India’s unprecedented diplomatic campaign to expose Pakistan’s sustained role in cross-border terrorism following the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

In a diplomatic outreach following Operation Sindoor, the Modi government has formed seven multi-party delegations to inform nations about Pakistan’s links to terrorism and India’s strong message of zero tolerance for terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Meanwhile, head of the Indian all-party delegation to European countries, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, on Tuesday highlighted the complex relationship between Pakistan and terrorism. He emphasised that the distinction between the state of Pakistan and terrorism has effectively disappeared.

While briefing French journalists in Paris, he said there are 52 designated terrorists by the UN, and terrorism is an instrument of state policy in Pakistan, with the military establishment supporting terrorist groups. “Today, there are 52 designated terrorists by the UN. The distinction between the state of Pakistan and terrorism has withered away. Terrorism as an instrument of state policy is a part of the military state of Pakistan. You know that there is no democracy there,” said the BJP MP.

Meanwhile, another all-party parliamentary delegation, led by Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Jha, on Tuesday requested Singapore’s support in the fight against terrorism, particularly at multilateral fora like the United Nations and Financial Action Task Force.

During their meeting with Sim Ann, Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Home Affairs of Singapore, the all-party parliamentary delegation highlighted the importance of Operation Sindoor and the fight against Pakistan-sponsored cross-border terrorism.

Condemning all acts of terrorism, Sim Ann extended Singapore’s support to India in the fight against terrorism. She further stated that Singapore and India are close partners and will continue efforts to further strengthen bilateral cooperation, according to the Indian High Commission in Singapore.

Meanwhile, during the engagement, Jha briefed the Singaporean side on India’s stance on the events following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, the subsequent launch of Operation Sindoor, and the ‘new normal’ in strategy against terrorism.

Another all-party delegation led by NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule has departed from Doha to South Africa’s Johannesburg on Tuesday (local time) after the conclusion of their visit to Qatar as part of their second leg of the four-nation visit in continuation of Operation Sindoor and India’s diplomatic outreach following the recent terror attacks in Pahalgam.

In Doha, the delegation members held fruitful interactions with Qatari dignitaries at the Shura Council and the Government of Qatar, members of the media, academia, and think tanks, as well as the Indian community in Qatar, the Embassy of India in Qatar said in a statement.