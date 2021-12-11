Military personnel must remain prepared to deal with unexpected challenges: Prez

Describing Gen Bipin Rawat as the role model of soldierly conduct for the future generation, President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday asked young cadets on the successful completion of their training at the Indian Military Academy (IMA) to be prepared to deal with unexpected challenges that the profession of arms shall present before them at various junctures of their service.

Reviewing the passing out parade at the IMA, he said Gen Rawat was an extraordinary military leader, and his death has created a void that could not be filled.

”We gather here today when the nation is yet to come out of the shock of the untimely demise of Gen. Bipin Rawat, the Chief of Defence Staff. Uttarakhand was his home and he was trained at the Indian Military Academy. At the IMA, he was awarded the Sword of Honour for his exceptional skills. But for the tragedy, he would have been among us here today,’’ the President said.

He said the service and dedication of gentlemen cadets as soldiers and leaders of men shall add to the strength of a peaceful, independent and democratic India. He expressed confidence that India’s flag shall always fly high because of brave men present at the IMA.

The President noted that the challenges that India faced today were defined by a complex security environment, at the regional and global level. The cadets must, therefore, keep in mind that physical and mental toughness alone would not equip them to tackle modern-day threats to the country. As military leaders, they would have to develop a strategic mindset, cultivate an adaptive temperament and acquire the mental resilience essential to hone the skills required for military leadership.

He was happy to see the gentlemen cadets from friendly foreign countries of Afghanistan, Bhutan, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Tajikistan, Tanzania, Turkmenistan and Vietnam at the parade.

”We cherish the special bond between our nations, and it is a matter of great pride for India to have such fine officers and gentlemen from friendly foreign countries graduating today.” He expressed confidence that they would preserve the unique bond of friendship forged with their colleagues and instructors during their training at the IMA.