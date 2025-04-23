Milipol India 2025 on homeland security begins in Delhi

Milipol India 2025, an international platform for innovation, collaboration, and dialogue in the field of homeland security, began on Wednesday here at Yashobhoomi (IICC) in Delhi.

The event, organized by InterAds Exhibition Pvt. Ltd., India, the Ministry of the Interior of France and Comexposium, with the support of the Ministry of Home Affairs, government of India, and the Ministry of the Interior, France, was inaugurated by François-Noël Buffet, minister attached to the Ministry of the Interior of France.

The event commenced with a solemn one-minute standing condolence, honouring the families of victims affected by the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Srinagar.

In his keynote address, Nityanand Rai, Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs, emphasized the growing importance of Indo-French cooperation in the security sector, particularly in the co-production of advanced technologies. “Together, we can enhance the capabilities of our security forces, invest in co-production with advanced technologies, and create an environment where both nations’ startups, MSMEs, and industries can collaborate, innovate, and succeed,”Rai stated.

On reinforcing bilateral economic ties, the MoS said, “France is India’s fifth-largest trading partner. Together, we can make significant investments in our security forces, creating a security environment that fosters innovation, co-production, and mutual growth for MSMEs in both countries.”

François-Noël Buffet highlighted the deepening Indo-French defense and security collaboration and stressed the importance of expanding this partnership further, including into emerging areas such as Artificial Intelligence (AI). In this regard, he referenced key discussions held during the AI Action Summit in Paris on February 10–11, between the President of France and the Prime Minister of India.