Uttar Pradesh police have to resort to lathicharge at Noida’s DND at Congress workers who were gathered to support Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.

Two days after the brief detention, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have reached DND while on their way to Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras.

After a brief halt at the site, officials allowed the duo to drive towards Hathras along with three others.

Hundreds of Congress workers gathered at the DND sloganeering in favour of their leaders.

Over 200 policemen were deployed at DND and the entry to Noida has been blocked.

“Had a word with Rahul Gandhi who is waiting in his car to be allowed to move on. A solution is being negotiated that will permit a limited number through in order to end the impasse. The police action is inconveniencing a lot of citizens,” Shashi Tharoor said.

Amid the nationwide outrage against the gang rape and murder of 20-year-old Dalit girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras, the senior UP officials met Hathras on Saturday.

Additional chief secretary (home) Awanish Awasthi and Director General of Police H C Awasthi reached Hathras and would be submitting their report to the chief minister upon returning, a government spokesperson told news agency PTI.

Days after the nationwide outrage over the gang rape and death of a 20-year-old Dalit girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras, the UP government has suspended five policemen, including the Superintendent of Police.

The Special Investigation Team probing the incident in its initial report called for their suspension over allegations of mismanagement.

It has also asked for a narco-analysis, also known as lie-detector tests, of all those involved including the arrested suspects and the family of the victim.

The 19-year-old girl who scummed to her injuries on Tuesday night and whose dead-of-night cremation has sparked nation wide protest.