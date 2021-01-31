The number of migratory birds at Asan Conservation Reserve in Dehradun has marginally improved this winter. Last year 4,466 winged guests had arrived at Asan and this year the number has jumped to 4,497. The annual bird count at the conservation reserve, located 40 kms from Dehradun, concluded on Saturday.

The Asan Conservation reserve is the first wetland from Uttarakhand to get the Ramsar site statues. The reserve got this coveted tag last year. A team of wildlife scientists and bird experts conducted the bird count.

This time a total of 899 Eurasian Coot, 852 Ruddy Shelduck, 764 Red-Crested Pochard, 525 Eurasian Wigeon and other bird species were spotted at Asan. The number has declined since 2019, when over 6,000 migratory birds used to come here. The arrival of migratory birds begins at Asan, located on the Dehradun-Poanta Sahib highway, by the end of October and the winged guests start departing from February end onwards.

Traveling all the way from central Asia, the migratory birds make Asan their home for four-five months. Many listed as globally endangered species in the IUCN’s Red Data Book like- Brahminy Duck, Pintail, Red Crested Pochard, Gadwall, Common Pochard, Mallard, Coot, Wigeon, Common Teal, Tufted Duck, Shoveller- provide a treat to birdwatcher here, every winter.