Middle class hit hard by stock market decline: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav said on Tuesday that the constant decline in the Indian stock market has hit the middle class investments in a big way.

He said, “The governments of the ‘double engine’ engaged in the competition to invite investors from all over the world should first secure their investors and then do ‘hypocritical events’ to assure someone else.”

Akhilesh Yadav said due to the continuous poor performance of Nifty over a few months, the news has proved that this year the Indian stock market has become the third weakest stock market in the world’s emerging markets after Thailand and Philippines.

“On the one hand, 80 crore people are forced to live on government food grains while on the other, those who had put the savings in the share have become pauper. Under such circumstances, the BJP government wants people to indulge in wrong things to their own peril. This economic fraud should stop,” he said, adding that investors say today they don’t need the BJP.