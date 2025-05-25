Middle-aged tribal woman dies in MP after brutal gangrape

A tribal middle-aged woman, who was allegedly brutally gang raped, died of heavy bleeding due to the injuries inflicted on her private parts during treatment at a hospital on Saturday in the Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh.

The police have nabbed two suspects, identified as Hari Palwi and Sunil Dhurvey, in connection with the incident.

Advertisement

in connection with the incident that occurred on Friday but came to light only on Saturday.

Advertisement

According to the police, the woman, who has two kids, was found inside a house on Saturday in an unresponsive state. The house located near her house in the Khalwa tehsil under the jurisdiction of Raushni police post is said to be of one of the accused.

A police team reached the spot and initiated investigations into the case. The woman was rushed to the Khandwa district hospital but could not be saved.

Sources said the woman’s private parts were assaulted with an wooden stick or iron rod resulting in grievous injuries.

According to Raushni police post in-charge Sudha Partey, her postmortem was conducted at the Khandwa district hospital by a team of experts.

The Opposition Congress launched an attack on the BJP government attributing the incident to the law and order situation in the state. State Congress chief Jitu Patwari alleged such a heinous crime can take place only if criminals have no fear of the police.

He alleged that the law and order situation under Chief Minister and Home Minister Dr Mohan Yadav has gone out of control.