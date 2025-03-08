Microsoft’s investment proves UP’s rise as India’s top investment hub: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday joined the foundation-laying ceremony of the Microsoft India Development Centre, calling it a landmark moment for the IT sector in Noida and North India.

He emphasised that Microsoft’s investment reinforces Uttar Pradesh’s position as a top investment destination.

The CM laid the foundation stone for the Microsoft India Development Centre in Sector-145, Noida, and inaugurated the AI Engineering Centre of MAQ Software on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, he remarked: “I am told that Microsoft’s India Development Centre will be its largest research and development (R&D) hub outside its headquarters. With this new campus, Uttar Pradesh is set to become Microsoft’s next major base after Hyderabad.”

Extending his best wishes to Microsoft CEO and Chairman Satya Nadella and his team, CM Yogi praised the company’s strong presence in North India.

He stated that Microsoft already has a presence in Uttar Pradesh, with ongoing programs in Noida. He emphasised that the new centre, spread across 15 acres, will further establish Microsoft’s stronghold in both Uttar Pradesh and North India.

“Our government, under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi, has embraced the vision of a ‘New Uttar Pradesh for a New India’ over the past eight years,” CM Yogi said.

Speaking about the India Development Centre (IDC) in Noida, he highlighted that it will not only strengthen India’s technical ecosystem through AI and cloud computing but also help in effectively implementing PM Modi’s vision on the ground. “This centre will serve as a hub for innovation in AI, cloud computing, and cybersecurity,” he added.

CM Yogi emphasised Uttar Pradesh’s massive population scale, stating, “We have successfully reformed, performed, and transformed by combining scale with speed.” He mentioned that in order to support businesses and investments, the state has implemented 33 sectoral policies to improve ease of doing business. To attract and facilitate investments, the state has launched the Nivesh Mitra single-window clearance system, offering over 500 clearances.

“Every investor signing an MoU benefits from an online monitoring process, ensuring transparency. Additionally, all investment incentives are distributed through an online system,” he explained.

The CM highlighted Uttar Pradesh’s significant role in the manufacturing sector, stating that the state now accounts for 65% of mobile phone manufacturing in India.

He also emphasised that Uttar Pradesh leads in electronic component production, contributing 55% nationwide. “Noida and Greater Noida are rapidly emerging as hubs for electronic manufacturing,” he added.

Discussing the positive outcomes of government initiatives, CM Yogi mentioned the successful integration of AI during Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, the world’s largest human gathering. “We made extensive use of AI, making it a major centre for AI-driven technology. As a result, over 66 crore devotees participated safely in the holy event,” he said.

He also spoke about Uttar Pradesh’s progress in digital governance, ensuring efficient ration distribution through e-PoS machines in villages. “Through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), government schemes now reach beneficiaries transparently, eliminating corruption,” he stated. Additionally, he highlighted the successful implementation of the e-office system in the state secretariat.

The Chief Minister highlighted his government’s commitment to making Uttar Pradesh’s youth digitally empowered. “Under the Vivekananda Empowerment Scheme, we have distributed smartphones and tablets to 50 lakh young individuals,” he said.

He also highlighted the state’s advancements in AI, 5G, 6G, drone technology, blockchain, wireless communication, and medical tech.

“We are establishing seven Centres of Excellence in collaboration with IIT Kanpur, IIM Lucknow, and SGPGI, which will serve as key research hubs and support 100 startups,” CM Yogi stated.

These initiatives aim to boost employment, attract investments, and strengthen digital governance, data centres, and AI-driven industries.

Speaking about Microsoft’s expanding presence in Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi noted that it would provide great opportunities for talented youth. “Microsoft’s collaboration with universities and institutions for skill development is commendable,” he said.

Expressing confidence in Microsoft’s Research & Development Center, he added, “This centre will not only emerge as a key innovation hub but will also help fulfil the dreams of youth in Uttar Pradesh and North India.”

The event was attended by Finance Minister Suresh Khanna, Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’, IT & Electronics Minister Sunil Kumar Sharma, and Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, along with Microsoft’s leadership team. Microsoft India’s MD Rajeev Kumar welcomed CM Yogi and other dignitaries while sharing insights into the company’s work at the India Development Center and its contributions to the state and country.