Microsoft outage: Govt expects all issues will be fully resolved by noon today

The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Saturday confirmed that airline systems at airports across India have resumed normal operations hours after a massive global Microsoft outage disrupted services across the world.

In a press statement, the ministry said that it expects all issues will be fully resolved by noon today.

“Flight operations are going smoothly now. By noon today, we expect all issues to be resolved,” the civil aviation ministry said.

Despite Microsoft’s announcement on Friday that their services were restored, several major Indian airports, including Mumbai, New Delhi, and Chennai, continued to face technical difficulties on Saturday.

Passengers encountered considerable delays, including long lines at check-in counters and sluggish processing times.

Air India stated that while no flights were canceled due to the outage, there were some delays linked to the disruptions at airport services.

The airline assured that its internal IT infrastructure remained unaffected and continued to operate as usual.

What caused the global Microsoft outage?

The outage, which began on July 19, resulted from a technical problem involving an update from CrowdStrike’s Falcon Sensor threat-monitoring software.

This update inadvertently caused a crash in Microsoft’s Windows operating system. CrowdStrike, a global cybersecurity firm, quickly identified and addressed the issue with corrective measures.

Meanwhile, at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, passengers continued to experience extended delays and queues, particularly affecting IndiGo flights.

One traveler told a news agency that their flight was delayed by at least half an hour and that there were significant queues and delays affecting many flights.