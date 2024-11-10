Mewar scion and former MP Mahendra Singh Mewar passes away

Scion of the royal family of Mewar and former Lok Sabha MP Mahendra Singh Mewar passed away at a private hospital here on Sunday.

He was 83. The Maharana had been unwell for a few days and had been admitted to the hospital for nearly 10 days.

Singh won the Chittorgarh Lok Sabha seat in 1989 on a BJP ticket. In the 1991 election, he joined the Congress and contested the seat against Jaswant Singh Jasol (BJP) but was unsuccessful. In 1996, he contested the Bhilwara parliamentary constituency on a Congress ticket but again lost the election.

His son Vishwaraj Singh is currently a BJP MLA from Nathdwara, while his daughter-in-law Mahima Kumari represents the Rajsamand parliamentary constituency in the Lok Sabha.

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and scion of the royal family of Jaipur, Princess Diya Kumari, expressed shock and sorrow over the demise of Maharana.

Condoling his death, she prayed for the eternal peace of his departed soul.