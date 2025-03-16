Mewar royal Arvind Singh passed away in Udaipur

The scion of erstwhile Mewar royal family, Arvind Singh Mewar, passed away at the City Palace here early Sunday morning.

The 80-year-old royal was not keeping well for quite some time and was under treatment at his residence in the City Palace. His last rites will be performed at the royal Mahasatia cremation ground here on Monday.

A few months ago on November 10, 2024, his elder brother, Mahendra Singh Mewar, also passed away.

The younger son of erstwhile Maharana Bhagwat Singh Mewar and Maharani Sushila Kumari Mewar, Arvind Singh was born on December 13, 1944. He completed his schooling from prestigious Mayo College Ajmer and higher education in Udaipur and the United Kingdom (UK).

He worked in the US for some time before serving as chairman-cum-managing director of HRH Group of Hotels. He also headed some trusts/foundations including the renowned Maharana Mewar Foundation Trust.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma expressed shock over Singh’s demise and recalled his contributions in carrying forward the legacy of Mewar.

In his condolence message to the bereaved family, Sharma prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.

Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also expressed grief and sorrow over Singh’s death and prayed for peace to his soul.