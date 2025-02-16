Meticulous arrangements at Mahakumbh impresses Gadkari impressed

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, on Sunday, joined this spiritual tradition, expressing his joy after bathing in the Triveni Sangam along with his wife and family.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath warmly welcomed the Union minister on arrival at Prayagraj Airport and honouring him with a shawl. Following this, Gadkari proceeded to the Triveni Sangam, where he performed the ritual bath and offered prayers with his family.

His deep sense of fulfillment was evident as his face radiated with delight after the sacred dip.

Impressed by the meticulous arrangements made for the Mahakumbh 2025, Gadkari lauded the efforts of the Yogi government and the local administration. He acknowledged the massive scale of the event and emphasised that organising such an event seamlessly is no easy feat.

“The Uttar Pradesh government and local administration have put in immense hard work, which is clearly visible. This is why people from across the country are excited to visit this Mahasamagam and witness the unprecedented arrangements being made here,” said Gadkari.

Gadkari expressed Mahakumbh Mahaparv as a sacred festival that embodies the faith of the entire nation. He noted that thousands of devotees from his hometown, Nagpur, had also traveled to Prayagraj in their vehicles, drawn by the spiritual significance of the event.

“I pray that everyone receives the blessings of Maa Ganga. May there be universal welfare and prosperity for all,” he said after sipping the holy Ganga water. He also greeted the massive crowd of devotees gathered at the ghats for their ritual baths.

Accompanying Gadkari during this spiritual journey were Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi and Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh.

To share his spiritual experience with the world, Gadkari posted pictures and videos of his bath and prayers on various social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and X.

On social media, he wrote: “Prayagraj… Har Har Gange! Today, I had the privilege of bathing and offering prayers at the holy Sangam during Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. I received the blessings of the sacred Maa Ganga.”

He also posted a video of his meeting with CM Yogi Adityanath, expressing gratitude for the warm reception at Prayagraj Airport.