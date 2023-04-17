Mercury soars on or above 40°C in 22 places

The State continues to blaze under the scorching sun with as many as 22 places logging40°C and above temperature on Sunday, affecting daily life.

Jharsuuguda was the hottest place in the state today at 43°C followed by Boudh, Sambalpur and Talcher recorded 42.5°C, 42.4°C and 42.2°Crespectively. Sundargarh(41.5°C), Titlagarh (41.5°C),Malkangiri (41.2°C), Bolangir(41.2°C), Angul (41.1°C) and Rourkela (41°C) are the other places in the state that recorded day temperatures above40°C followed by Hirakund(40.8), Bargarh (40.7), Bhawaani patna (40.5), Sonepur (40.4),Paralakhe mundi (40.2), Deogarh (40.1°C), Bhubaneswar(40°C), Cuttack (40°C), Nayagarh (40°C), Jajpur (40°C),Dhenkanal (40°C) and Kendrapada (40°C), Bhubaneswar Met office said.

The capital city of Bhubaneswar and neighbouring Cuttack city logged 40 degree C maximum daytime temperature.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD),Bhubaneswar regional centre however said people are likely to get a slight relief from blistering heat as the temperature is likely to fall by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in the coming days.

Light to moderate rain or thunderstorm is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Ganjam,Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur and Nuapada.

Existing meteorological factors like absence of sea breeze have contributed to sharp rise in day temperature with several places recording above 40 degree C, said Met officials.