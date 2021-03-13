Sudhanshu Pandey, Secretary, Department of Food & Public Distribution under Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution launched “Mera Ration” mobile app. This app will benefit especially those ration card holders who move to new areas for livelihoods.

On this occasion, while briefing the media Pandey said that the system which was started initially in 4 States in August 2019 has been swiftly rolled out in a very short span of time in 32 States/UTs by December 2020 and the integration of the remaining 4 States/UT (Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi and West Bengal) is expected to be completed in the next few months.

Pandey informed that at present, the system covers nearly 69 Crore NFSA beneficiaries (about 86% NFSA population) in the country and a monthly average of about 1.5~1.6 Crore portability transactions are being recorded under ONORC.

Further in his briefing, Pandey informed that the ONORC has proved to be a tremendous value-added service to each NFSA beneficiary during the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly migrants, which allowed them to avail the benefit of subsidised foodgrains with flexibility from any location wherever they were during the lockdown/crisis period. During the period April 2020 to Feb 2021, a total of about 15.4 Crore portability transactions have been recorded under ONORC.

With regards to reaching out to migrant NFSA beneficiaries, he said that the Department is continuously collaborating with other Ministries/Departments too. He said that the integration of Migrants’ Portal with ONROC system is undertaking with the support of M/o Labour & Employment, ONORC has been made a part of PM SVANidhi program of M/o Housing & Urban Affairs, Awareness campaigning (announcements and display of A/Vs at railway stations) for migrants travelling through trains, including Shramik Specials with Indian Railways and Development of IEC/Creatives and media publicity through M/o Information & Broadcasting, Press Information Bureau, MyGov, Bureau of Outreach & Communication.