Memorandum submitted to Indian High Commission in UK over Manipur crisis

The European Manipuri Association (EMA), a civil society group comprising individuals from Manipur residing in Europe, has raised their concerns regarding the ongoing crisis in Manipur by submitting a memorandum to the Indian High Commission in the UK.

This memorandum, presented to Vikram K Doraiswami, the High Commissioner of India to Britain, addresses the ethnic tensions and unrest that have plagued the state.

EMA chairperson Sagolsem Biramani highlighted that the association submitted documents detailing “the history of Kuki refugees of the 1960s,” illustrating the long-standing issues contributing to the current turmoil in Manipur.

Advertisement

The memorandum outlined several key points emphasizing the need for unbiased efforts to reestablish peace and stability in Manipur.

Calling for immediate rehabilitation and adequate compensation for all internally displaced persons, the EMA also stressed the importance of fencing the Indo-Myanmar border and securing it with the Border Security Force (BSF) to curb transnational terrorism, drug, and arms trafficking.

Advocating for measures to halt deforestation and prevent the expansion of the ‘Golden Triangle’ into Manipur, the EMA urged the identification and action against illegal immigrants to address demographic concerns.

The EMA’s memorandum reflects the deep concern of the Manipuri diaspora over the deteriorating situation in their home state.

Deepak Choudhary, Minister (Coordination) at the High Commission of India, assured the EMA members that he would relay their concerns to the relevant authorities in New Delhi.

The crisis in Manipur has seen violent clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities over the past year, resulting in over 220 fatalities and the displacement of nearly 50,000 people.