Mehbooba’s daughter Iltija to contest assembly elections from Bijbehara

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter Iltija Mufti is set to make a debut in electoral politics by contesting the upcoming assembly elections from south Kashmir’s Bijbehara, the traditional seat of the Muftis.

Her name figured in the list of eight candidates released on Monday by PDP General Secretary GN Hanjura.

This will be 37-year-old Iltija’s first electoral venture. It is learnt that Mehbooba might keep herself away from contesting the Assembly elections. She lost the recently held Lok Sabha election from the Anantnag seat.

Meehbooba and her father Mufti Sayeed had earlier contested from the Bijbehara seat.

The candidates announced by the PDP include Mehbooba’s maternal uncle Sartaj Madni, who will contest from Devsar assembly constituency.

A senior PDP leader Abdul Rehman Veeri has been fielded on Anantnag East, Dr. Mehboob Beg (Anantnag), Gulam Nabi Lone Hanjura (Chris-Sharief), Ghulam Mohiuddin Wani (Watchi), Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra (Pulwama) and Rafiq Ahmad Naik (Tral).

Parra had unsuccessfully contested the recent Lok Sabha election from Srinagar.

It is worth mentioning that Iltija Mufti has been functioning as an advisor to her mother Mehbooba Mufti and was also taking up issues of public importance.