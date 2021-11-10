Mehbooba slams centre for rushing more CRPF troops to Kashmir after surge in civilians killing by terrorists

PDP leader and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday slammed the BJP government for rushing additional companies of CRPF for deployment in Kashmir

and said the crisis in J&K needs a political and not a military solution.

Following the recent surge in killing of civilians by terrorists, the centre has reportedly sent 30 additional companies of CRPF comprising around 3000 personnel for deployment in J&K over the past one month. Twenty-five companies have already been deployed and 5 more are expected to reach in a day or two.

Reacting to deployment of more CRPF personnel, Mehbooba tweeted; “Even after converting J&K into a military garrison, additional troops are being brought to Kashmir. Whatever little breathing space people have here is being choked & taken overall under the pretext of security. The crisis in J&K needs a political & not a military solution”, she added.

It is worth mentioning that the centre has taken the step to maintain peace in the valley and protection of the minorities after killing 12 civilians by terrorists. Indulging in targeted killings, terrorists had recently gunned down two teachers, a chemist shop owner and labourers belonging to Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Local Muslim civilians and policemen were also shot dead by in a bid to create scare in the valley.

However, certain Kashmir leaders have strongly reacted to the security forces setting up bunkers at vulnerable places to thwart terror strikes.

Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday held a high-level meeting with top brass of J&K Police, CRPF, BSF and intelligence agencies to review the security situation in the UT. J&K DGP Dilbag Singh, DG CID RR Swain, ADGP (Jammu) Mukesh Singh and IGP (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar were among those present in the meeting.

The LG was briefed about the stepped-up anti-terror operations in the valley and also in Rajouri and Poonch districts of Jammu.