Mehbooba Mufti pays tribute at burial place of last Muslim ruler of Kashmir in Nalanda

During her visit to Bihar for the opposition parties meeting held on Friday in Patna, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti also offered prayers at the burial place of the last Muslim Ruler of Kashmir, Yusuf Shah Chak in the Islampur block of Nalanda district of Bihar. She also urged Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to actively safeguard the historical relic, emphasizing the importance of preserving this significant piece of history.

Mufti’s carcade reached Kashmir Chak, Islampur on June 22, accompanied by DM, DCLR, SDM, DSP Hilsa, and other senior district officials. She performed chaadar poshi (sheet offering) at the cemeteries of King Yusuf Shah Chak and his family members as well as offered Fatiha and recitation of holy verses from the Quran at the burial site, facilitated by Syed Anwar Mojib, a prominent figure of Nalanda District

of Bihar.

Mufti tweeted, “Paid obeisance at Yusuf Shah Chak’s grave in Bihar. As the last Muslim ruler of Kashmir, his resting place symbolises the ties between Kashmir & Bihar. Unfortunately, the site is in absolute disrepair and ruins.” Nalanda is also the Bihar’s CM’s home district. Yusuf Shah Chak was the last Muslim ruler of Kashmir who ruled Between 1579 and 1589. Yusuf succeeded his father, Ali Shah Chak, who had crowned Yusuf just before he passed away. In 1578, Yusuf won the kingdom by defeating all of his rivals, including his uncle Abdal Chak.

When the Mughal emperor Akbar seized Kashmir in 1586 A.D.he was exiled thousands of miles away in the Nalanda district in Bihar. He received land in the Beswak Village of Nalanda district which was later named Kashmiri Chak, where he is currently buried.