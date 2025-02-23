Mehbooba hits back as J&K Assembly Speaker takes serious note of unwarranted publicity of business of house

While the Speaker of Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Abdul Rahim Rather asked the members to desist from the “breach of privilege” by giving unwarranted publicity to matters connected with business of the House, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday hit back accusing Rather of imposing a form of “martial law” while occupying a constitutional position.

Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather taking serious notice of recent unwarranted publicity of the notices given by the legislators in connection with business of the house to be taken up during the ensuing Budget session, expressed displeasure over this practice saying that this is against the parliamentary practices, conventions and established rules.

A communique issued in this regard by the Legislative Assembly, said the Speaker has observed that, “According to Parliamentary Practice, usage and established convention, and prevalent Rules of this House, it is improper to give unwarranted publicity to the Notices of Questions, Bills, Resolutions and other similar matters connected with Business of the House.”

He expressed displeasure against the Members responsible for such publicity which tantamounts to breach of Privilege as per the prescribed Rules and directed the Members to desist from this practice in future, read the document.

Reaffirming commitment towards upholding the sanctity of legislative business, a spokesperson of the Legislative Assembly said the Speaker has issued a directive to ensure strict compliance of the prescribed rules, exhorting the members to observe and honour parliamentary conventions and refrain from premature disclosure of the business to be carried out in the House.

Reacting sharply to the Speaker’s directions, Mehbooba Mufti said the role of the Assembly speaker is to safeguard the rights of members of the legislature and not to act as a “censor.”

Mehbooba wrote on X: “While Rathar Sahab may be concerned with preserving the sanctity of legislative proceedings, as Speaker, his primary role is to safeguard the rights of members, not to act as a censor. Transparency and public awareness of legislative activities should not be seen as an infringement on parliamentary practices.”

“On the contrary, informing the public about notices, questions, and resolutions in advance promotes accountability. Many significant parliamentary bills, such as the recent Waqf Bill, are debated publicly for months. Regrettably, it appears that Rathar Sahab, a seasoned politician, is imposing a form of martial law while occupying a constitutional position,” she said.