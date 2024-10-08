Mehbooba asks BJP to learn its lesson from JK poll verdict

After facing the worst-ever poll defeat, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday said the BJP led centre should take a lesson from the decisive verdict of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls and not meddle in the affairs of the upcoming National Conference (NC)-Congress government.

“If they do that, it will be disastrous and worse than what has happened to them now,” she said.

Congratulating the NC leadership on its victory, Mehbooba said her party would play the role of a constructive opposition.

“I congratulate the NC leadership for its spectacular win. I also want to congratulate the people of J&K for voting for a stable government and not a hung assembly because the people faced several problems especially after 5 August 2019. A stable and strong government is very important for the redressal of those problems,” Mehbooba told reporters in Srinagar.

Mehbooba graciously accepted the people’s verdict on the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election results. Her reaction came after her daughter, Iltija Mufti, conceded defeat in the Bijbehara constituency, losing to National Conference candidate Bashir Ahmad Shah Veeri.

The PDP chief also expressed her gratitude to her party leaders and cadre who worked for it even in such a difficult situation and appealed to them to not lose heart.

Peoples Conference chief, Sajad Lone, who won the Handwara seat and lost Kupwara, wrote on X; “My gratitude and thanks to the people of Handwara. I will always be there to serve you. I can never repay this debt”.

Lone had lost the recent Lok Sabha polls for the Baramulla seat from Engineer Rashid.

J&K Congress President, Tariq Hameed Karra, who won from Central Shalteng, was taken in a procession after which he said; “The will of the people has triumphed… This victory belongs to each and everyone who believed in our vision. Together we will pave the way for a prosperous, inclusive future”.

Ridiculing the exit polls that predicted a hung assembly in J&K, NC leader Omar Abdullah wrote; “If you pay for exit polls or waste time discussing them you deserve all the jokes/memes/ridicule. There was a reason I called them a waste of time a few days ago”.