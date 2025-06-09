Meghalaya: Wife among 4 held in Raja Raghuvanshi’s murder case

In a sensational case that has shocked the nation, the Meghalaya Police on Monday claim to have cracked the murder case of Indore resident Raja Raghuvanshi with the arrest of 4 people, including the victim’s wife, after seven days of finding his body.

Raja, who was on his honeymoon with his wife Sonam in the picturesque hills of Meghalaya, was allegedly murdered in a cold-blooded plot allegedly orchestrated by his spouse.

The case, initially a missing persons’ mystery, took a sinister turn when Raja’s body was found on June 2 in a gorge near Wei Sawdong Falls, a popular trekking destination near Cherrapunjee.

The couple, who had married on May 11, was reported missing on May 24 after their rented scooter was discovered abandoned along the Shillong–Sohra road. Local villagers and guides last saw them a day earlier, on May 23, when they left their homestay in Nongriat accompanied by three unfamiliar men.

As part of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe, police scoured the region and recovered Raja’s blood-stained clothes, a raincoat, and a weapon near the site. The mounting evidence indicated foul play and prompted Meghalaya Police to extend their investigation across state lines.

What followed was a swift, multi-state operation. Within days, three men allegedly hired to carry out the murder were arrested in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

In a dramatic twist, Sonam Raghuvanshi surrendered at a police station in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh. She is believed to have planned the murder and hired the assailants in advance of their honeymoon, making it a meticulously executed conspiracy, according to senior police officials.

Director General of Police, Idashisha Nongrang, confirmed the breakthrough, stating that Sonam allegedly lured Raja to a remote trekking path where the hired killers were already waiting. “It was a pre-planned murder disguised as a romantic getaway,” Nongrang told reporters. A fourth accused is still absconding, and a manhunt is underway.

The crime’s chilling nature has stunned Raja’s and Sonam’s families. While Raja’s relatives are demanding justice and full disclosure of the murder motive, Sonam’s father has claimed his daughter was innocent and has been framed. He has called for a CBI inquiry into the case, a demand echoed by members of Raja’s family as well.

The case has drawn national attention not just for the brutal betrayal, but also for the Meghalaya Police’s swift and coordinated response.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma praised the force for the timely arrests and professional conduct, calling it “a major breakthrough.”

“Within 7 days, a major breakthrough has been achieved by the #meghalayapolice in the Raja murder case … 3 assailants who are from Madhya Pradesh have been arrested, female has surrendered and operation still on to catch 1 more assailant .. well done #meghalayapolice” Sangma tweeted on Monday.

In Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur city, SP Dr Eraz Raja said Sonam is still not in a position to make a statement as she has not slept for a long time. She has been kept under the supervision of women police at the One Stop Centre in Ghazipur. The SP said policemen found her in an unconscious state at Kashi Dhaba while patrolling. During interrogation, she confirmed that she is the same Sonam Raghuvanshi, who had gone missing from Meghalaya.

DIG Varanasi Range Vaibhav Krishna said that Sonam has been kept at One Stop Centre in Ghazipur. Information has been given to the Meghalaya police, and a team from the hill state will reach Ghazipur soon to take her into custody.

The Kashi dhaba owner, Sahil Yadav, said,” The girl came to the dhaba at 1 pm. She was crying and asked my mobile to make a call to her parents. She talked to her parents on my phone, and later, I informed the police. Immediately, the police reached the dhaba and took away the girl. Later, I came to know that she was Sonam Raghuvanshi of Indore.”

In Madhya Pradesh, according to Indore Additional DCP Rajesh Dandotiya, three accused were arrested from Indore and one from Bina in the central state. They include Raj Kushwaha, Vishal Chouhan, and Akash Rajput from Indore, and Anand from Basari village in Bina.

Sources said that Sonam and Raj Kushwaha had an affair, and Sonam allegedly hired Raj and his friends to kill 29-year-old Raja Raghuvanshi. Raj Kushwaha works at the plywood shop of Sonam Raghuvanshi’s father, Devi Singh, in Indore.

Meanwhile Devi Singh claimed that the story of Sonam being the main mastermind is fabricated. He alleged that the Meghalaya police want to deviate attention from the actual conspiracy. Singh reiterated his demand for a CBI inquiry, saying that he would pursue the case till justice was done. Devi Singh said he does not know the arrested Raj Kushwaha.

Raja Raghuvanshi’s grieving mother, Uma, said that Sonam had booked the tickets for the couple’s honeymoon trip. The mother added that her son told her that he did not want to go, but Sonam had booked the tickets already. The mother said that she told her son to go then, if the tickets were already booked.

She, however, revealed today that only one-way flight tickets had been booked, but the return tickets had not. “Those guilty of murdering my son must get the death penalty,” the mother stated.

Raja Raghuvanshi’s brother, Vipin, said that they would wait for further investigations before accusing anyone or coming to any conclusions. Vipin, nonetheless, said that if Sonam was indeed guilty, then she should be punished.

Another significant revelation that has come out through sources is that Sonam had withdrawn Rs 9 lakh from her bank account just before leaving for the honeymoon, and she also carried jewellery with her from home.

Sonam and Raja Raghuvanshi, a transport businessman, got married at Indore on 11 May. They reached Shillong on 20 May.