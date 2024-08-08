Meghalaya temporarily shuts markets with Bangladesh border amid security concerns

In response to the escalating unrest in Bangladesh, the Meghalaya government has decided to temporarily halt operations at the border haats— local markets situated along the international boundary shared with the neighboring country.

Officials have cited security concerns as the primary reason for this decision.

Both the Border Security Force (BSF) and state police have provided intelligence that indicates a heightened risk of cross-border activities if the markets were to remain open.

Advertisement

These activities could involve unauthorised entry by Bangladeshi nationals, the movement of outlawed militant groups, smuggling, and other illegal endeavors, according to official reports.

At present, Meghalaya hosts two operational border haats: one in Balat, located in the East Khasi Hills district, and the other in Kalaichar, situated in the South West Garo Hills district.

Several other border haats are in the process of being activated but are not yet fully operational.

As a precautionary measure, the state government has implemented a nightly curfew along the international border with Bangladesh, effective from 6 pm to 6 am, until further notice.

A meeting involving various stakeholders, including the BSF and state police, is scheduled to discuss the situation further and devise strategies to mitigate the risks posed by anti-national elements potentially exploiting the current circumstances.

There are approximately 22 proposed border haats along Meghalaya’s 443-kilometer-long international border with Bangladesh.

A “border haat” is a traditional local market set up along the international border between two countries, in this case, India and Bangladesh. These markets are established to facilitate trade and commerce between people living in border areas, providing a space for the exchange of goods produced locally. The haats aim to enhance economic ties and foster goodwill between the communities on both sides of the border. However, given their location, they are often subject to strict security measures to prevent illegal activities.