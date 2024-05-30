Meghalaya releases Rs 19.85 cr for relief work in aftermath of Cyclone Remal

In the aftermath of Cyclone Remal, the Meghalaya government has announced the release of Rs 19.85 crore for relief and rehabilitation efforts across the state.

Meghalaya’s Revenue and Disaster Management Minister, Kyrmen Shylla, confirmed that the funds have been allocated to all 12 districts to provide immediate assistance to those affected by the cyclone. Local authorities have been instructed to distribute the funds promptly to ensure timely relief for the victims.

Cyclone Remal, which recently swept across Meghalaya, caused significant damage to properties and resulted in the tragic loss of human lives.

Advertisement

Official reports indicate that the cyclone led to one death and left five people injured. Furthermore, a total of 5,619 individuals in 271 villages have been affected by the cyclone’s devastation. The storm also damaged 910 houses and 95 infrastructural facilities, exacerbating the challenges faced by the local population.

Among the worst-hit areas is South West Garo Hills, which has been without electricity since May 26 due to the cyclone’s impact. Efforts are currently underway to restore power to the region, as the lack of electricity has severely disrupted daily life and recovery operations. In West Jaintia Hills, the cyclone uprooted numerous trees and triggered landslides, blocking key roadways and hindering transportation and communication.

Minister Kyrmen Shylla has assured the public that ex-gratia payments will be provided to the next of kin of the deceased, in accordance with established norms. This financial assistance is aimed at offering some solace to the families who have lost loved ones in the disaster.

The state government is working diligently to address the immediate needs of the affected communities and to facilitate the recovery and rebuilding process, he added.