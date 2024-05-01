Meghalaya Police seizes contraband worth Rs 2.1 crore in major drug bust

In a significant breakthrough in the fight against drug trafficking, the Meghalaya Police achieved on Wednesday seized contraband valued at Rs 2.1 crore.

This successful operation resulted in the arrest of an individual linked to the seized items and uncovered an interstate drug trafficking network.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma commended the Meghalaya Police, particularly the East Jaintia Hills Police, for their persistent efforts in combating the drug menace. Sangma, in a social media post, emphasized the importance of such endeavors in realizing the vision of a drug-free Meghalaya.

This recent accomplishment marks the second major drug seizure within three days in the district.

On April 27, officers from the East Jaintia Hills police confiscated heroin worth Rs 7.2 crore from an unregistered vehicle near Rattachera.

Subsequently, one individual was apprehended in connection with the seizure.

Enforcement efforts intensified significantly in 2023, with 355 individuals apprehended, and the momentum has continued into 2024, with 25 arrests recorded thus far, as stated during a press briefing at Police Headquarters, Shillong.

To tackle this growing threat, Meghalaya Police have implemented several measures. These include stringent enforcement actions, raising awareness in schools and colleges, and targeting repeat offenders and criminal networks operating across state borders involved in drug trafficking.