Meghalaya Police bust transnational human trafficking and fraud ring; 24 Illegal Bangladeshis smuggled into India

Meghalaya Police have dismantled a transnational criminal network engaged in human trafficking, identity fraud, and financial crimes, following the arrest of three Bangladeshi nationals in Mumbai.

The operation, executed jointly with Maharashtra Police, has exposed the alarming scale of illegal immigration into India and the sophisticated means used to mask and exploit it.

The arrests — including that of a woman — were made during a coordinated, week-long operation across various localities of South Mumbai, including Koparkhairane, Ulwe, and Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Marg.

During the raids, police recovered a trove of forged Indian documents, digital records, and tools used to manufacture fake identification, pointing to a highly organised racket.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Ri-Bhoi District, Vivekanand Singh Rathore, confirmed that the arrested individuals have been brought to Meghalaya on transit remand for further interrogation.

According to preliminary investigations, the trio facilitated the illegal entry of at least 24 Bangladeshi nationals — including 12 women and three children — into India through a network of middlemen operating along border towns.

“These individuals were part of a well-oiled machinery that took advantage of India’s porous borders with Bangladesh,” said SSP Rathore.

“Once inside Indian territory, the immigrants were moved to metropolitan hubs like Mumbai and Ahmedabad, where they assumed false identities and integrated into local populations.”

The network not only forged documents like Aadhaar and voter IDs but also used the fake identities to open bank accounts.

Authorities have linked the spike in illegal migration to the growing political instability in Bangladesh, where economic uncertainty and internal unrest have reportedly prompted desperate attempts by some citizens to flee the country.

These migrants often fall prey to well-connected syndicates that promise safe passage and livelihoods in Indian cities.

Law enforcement officials believe that the network may have wider national and cross-border links and have not ruled out further arrests in the coming weeks.

Investigations are ongoing to identify the local facilitators and sleeper cells that supported the illegal operations within India.