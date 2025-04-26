Meghalaya orders Pakistani nationals to leave state by April end

Meghalaya government has directed all Pakistani nationals residing in the state to leave India by the end of April 2025.

The move comes in response to the Centre’s broader national security measures, which include the immediate suspension of all visa services for Pakistani citizens and the revocation of most existing visas, excluding diplomatic, official, and long-term categories.

Advertisement

An official order issued by VS Rathore, Senior Superintendent of Police and Foreigners Regional Registration Officer (FRRO) of Ri Bhoi District, mandates that Pakistani nationals — except those holding Long Term, Diplomatic, or Official Visas — must exit Meghalaya and the country by April 27, 2025.

Advertisement

Specific instructions have been given to those on Medical Visas to leave by April 29, and those on SAARC Visas to depart no later than April 26.

The order also sternly warns that any violation of these directives will attract stringent legal consequences, including criminal prosecution under relevant Indian laws.

In addition to Ri Bhoi, a similar advisory has been issued in East Khasi Hills district. Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem directed all Pakistani nationals in his jurisdiction to leave Meghalaya and India by April 26.

Authorities have urged the public to stay vigilant and report any suspected presence of Pakistani nationals to the police emergency helpline at 112.

The toughened stance reflects rising nationwide concerns over internal security following the April 22 attack at Pahalgam’s popular Baisaran meadow, where militants indiscriminately opened fire on tourists. Among the dead was a Nepali national, while dozens sustained critical injuries.

Since the attack, both state and central governments have tightened surveillance, issued security alerts, and cracked down on potential threats, including radical elements that might exploit digital and physical spaces.