Meghalaya inaugurates first scientific coal mine after decade-long ban

In a significant breakthrough for Meghalaya’s mining sector, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma virtually inaugurated the state’s first scientific coal mine in East Jaintia Hills on Monday.

Sharing the moment on microblogging site X, he described it as a “historic and red-letter day” for the people of Meghalaya.

“After almost a decade of ban on coal mining, we have today inaugurated the first scientific coal mine in East Jaintia Hills. Truly a historic and red-letter day for the people of Meghalaya,” Sangma tweeted on March 17.

This event follows the signing of agreements between the central government and three miners from Meghalaya in January 2025, marking a pivotal moment in the state’s journey to revive coal mining under stringent safety protocols.

The state government, in collaboration with the Controller of Coal, Government of India, and Coal India Limited as the third party, finalized escrow agreements for mining sites in West Khasi Hills and East Jaintia Hills.

The newly inaugurated mine is the first to be approved under these scientific protocols, ensuring that mining practices are safe and environmentally compliant.

Sangma also stated that 12 additional applications for scientific mining are in advanced stages of approval, indicating a structured approach to reviving the sector while maintaining strict safety norms.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) imposed a blanket ban on coal mining in Meghalaya in 2014, following widespread safety and environmental concerns over rat-hole mining—a traditional but dangerous method involving narrow, makeshift tunnels barely 3-4 feet high.

This unscientific practice led to numerous fatalities and posed severe environmental risks, prompting the NGT to intervene.