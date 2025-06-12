Meghalaya honeymoon murder: Who is Jitendra Raghuvanshi, the new name under police scanner?

As the investigation into the chilling murder of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi in Meghalaya continues, a new name – Jitendra Raghuvanshi – has cropped up, giving the case a new twist.

So far, the police have arrested Raja’s wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, her suspected lover Raj Kushwaha, and three hitmen they hired to kill Raja during their honeymoon in Meghalaya.

However, according to multiple media reports, the police came across Jitendra Raghuvanshi’s name while probing the money trail in the case.

As per the reports, Sonam paid the hitmen using a bank account that was registered in the name of Jitendra Raghuvanshi.

According to Sonam’s brother, Govind, Jitendra is their cousin, and the UPI ID Sonam was using was linked to their cousin’s bank account.

Notably, Raja’s family had also demanded a thorough probe, and his mother had suspected that more people could be involved, as Sonam, 25, couldn’t do such meticulous planning all alone.

While it is not yet clear if Jitendra knew about the murder plan, his role remains under the scanner.

Meanwhile, Sonam and the four other accused, including her alleged boyfriend Raj, have been remanded to 8-day police custody.