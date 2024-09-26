Meghalaya forms Special Committee to address tourist taxi drivers’ concerns

The Meghalaya government has set up a dedicated committee to address the concerns raised by the state’s tourist taxi drivers, particularly those highlighted by the All Khasi Meghalaya Tourist Taxis Association (AKMTTA).

Chaired by the Director of Tourism, it includes representatives from key departments such as Tourism, Law, Police, and district administration, alongside relevant stakeholders, including members of the taxi association and drivers.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma announced the the committee’s formation following the receipt of a letter from the association detailing their grievances. “We’ve asked the Director of Tourism to set up a committee with representatives from various departments and stakeholders to find a comprehensive solution,” said he.

The committee will be tasked with identifying key issues faced by the taxi operators, proposing potential solutions, and evaluating the impact of any proposed measures. The chief minister stressed the importance of collaboration between all involved parties in arriving at a decision that benefits everyone.The committee is expected to hold consultations with stakeholders and submit its report to the government shortly.

In related developments, tension between the All Khasi Meghalaya Tourist Taxis Association and their counterparts in Assam has escalated. The All Assam United Motor Transport Association has threatened to halt the flow of commercial vehicles carrying daily essentials from Assam to Meghalaya. This comes in response to an ultimatum from the AKMTTA, which is demanding restrictions on tourist vehicles from outside Meghalaya operating in the state.